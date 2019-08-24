A luxurious palette that smells as good as it looks. These cocoa powder-infused eye shadows range from metallic to seductive mattes. With full coverage payoff and a smooth texture, this palette is a decadence.
Net Wt. 18g
Ingredients: Talc, Mica, Polyethylene Wax, Boron Nitride, Silica, Kaolin, Magnesium Stearate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Diisostearyl Malate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, 2-Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Phenoxyethanol & Ethylhexylglycerin. May Contain: Titanium Dioxide(CI 77891), Iron Oxides(CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), FD&C Red No.40(CI 16035), FD&C Yellow No.5(CI 19140), Ultramarines(CI 77007).