Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Fluke Jewellery
Cockle Shell Large Enamelled Silver Pendant Fep 9
£125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fluke Jewellery
Need a few alternatives?
House of Intuition
Rose Quartz Teardrop Necklace
BUY
$28.00
House of Intuition
Ottoman Hands
Gorgon Medusa Pendant Necklace
BUY
£55.00
Ottoman Hands
Ottoman Hands
Amalfi Pearl Pendant Necklace
BUY
£49.00
Ottoman Hands
Ottoman Hands
Gorgon Medusa Lapis Pendant Necklace
BUY
£109.00
Ottoman Hands
More from Necklaces
Mejuri
Linked Two-tone Necklace
BUY
$225.00
Mejuri
Fluke Jewellery
Cockle Shell Large Enamelled Silver Pendant Fep 9
BUY
£125.00
Fluke Jewellery
WhatLauraDrew
Daisy Chain Necklace
BUY
£25.00
Etsy
LoveAndLunaShop
Pink Shell Necklace
BUY
£11.90
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted