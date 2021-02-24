Warp + Weft

Cmn Plus – Peg Leg 27″

$98.00

The 90s called, and they’re back and better than ever. We took that vintage peg leg shape that Instagram loves so much, and updated it for 2020 with patch pocket and front seam details, a hint of elastic at the back of the waistband, and a snap closure at the ankle. Janus is a super wearable dark wash with contrast stitching. This product is treated with HeiQ Viroblock, a groundbreaking anti-microbial treatment that turns textiles into germ-fighting surfaces. It all happens at a microscopic level so you won’t notice it on your clothes, and it’s built to withstand 30 gentle washes. This style runs slightly large. We recommend sizing down if you are between sizes.