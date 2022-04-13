Cole Haan

Cloudfeel Espadrille

$110.00

At Cole Haan

Why you’ll love it You loved the luxurious, lightweight cushioning of the best-selling Cloudfeel Collection so much, we made a few tweaks and expanded the offering. We cored out the sole of the traditional espadrille and filled it with cushioned GRANDFØAM to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. From the dual-density internal wedge to the effortless slip-on styling , every element is engineered to take lightweight comfort one step further. Featuring a rubber outsole for traction. Great for Sunny Days Kicking Back Traveling Cloudfeel Espadrille Enhanced Breathability Ventilating details and temp-regulating materials breathe with you. Stay cool and dry all day, every day. Responsive Cushioning Systematic layers of proprietary cushioning compounds softly pad each step. Luxurious comfort for your daily hustle. Steady Traction Considered design and compounds ensure traction in every condition. Move with confidence over any terrain.