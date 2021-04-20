Baggu

Cloud Bag

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baggu

You can learn a lot by watching clouds. They don’t get caught up in being just one thing. Our Cloud Bag doesn’t either. It’s the perfect, lightweight bag to take where ever the wind leads you. It’ll hold your laptop, a change of clothes, a bag of oranges, or... well, you get the idea. ● Top zip closure ● Packs into its own detachable interior pouch for easy storage ● Measures 12 ¾" × 13 ¾" × 8" ● 9 ½" strap drop ● Recycled heavyweight nylon ● Machine washable