Simple Houseware

Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider 4 Set

$14.87 $13.87

Buy Now Review It

Good for organizing your lingerie, socks, underwear when you finish laundry and easy to access them while you need it. Made with non-woven fabric The item includes 4 bins: 6 cell(scarves, ties), 8 cell(underwear, briefs, ties), 7 cell(bra), 24 cell(socks) Dimension:12" X 6" X 4-1/4"H for 6 cell and 8 cell bins Dimension:12" X 12" X 4-1/4"H for 7 cell and 24 cell bins