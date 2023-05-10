Svakom

Clitoral Vibrator Sucking Sex Toy

$68.99

Buy Now Review It

【Clitoralis Sucking Stimulator Sex Toy】The SVAKOM Clitoral sucker vibrator toy with 5 modes and 3 intensity levels. Sucking function stimulates the clit and helps the user to get pleasure quickly 【Pulse Pure Sucking Technology】SVAKOM Pulse Pure patents focus solely on stimulating the clit through air technology and pulsation. It’s not actually sucking on the head of the clit, but it’s wrapping around the area to provide indirect stimulation. Happy Wife Happy Life 【S Ergonomic design】The nozzle sucker fits most people's bodies and Type S ergonomically designed to be easy to hold, whether you're using it yourself or with partner 【Body-Safe Silicone & Whisper Quiet】Made of body-safe & Super soft silicone materials, Smooth to touch and feel. And the noise is less than 50 dB, almost negligible. 【100% Waterproof & Discreet Pakage】IPX7 Waterproof design, easy to clean and can be used in the shower & bath. Your privacy is our priority, the product comes in discreet packaging, nobody will know what’s inside the box. Only over 18 years old can use this product