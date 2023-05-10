Tracy's Dog

Clitoral Og Sucking Vibrator

$49.99

Dual Stimulation Vibrator: OG hits all the right spots. Pleasure Air offer a deep clitoral stimulation at one side, the curved internal arm stimulates the g-spot and sensitive interior vaginal wall. Simultaneously massages the external and internal pleasure spot for a double climax 10 Sucking and Vibration Settings: From a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse, OG gives you an option to explore different types stimulation, and each feature can be controlled independently from the other, making sure you get an unforgettable and pleasurable experience that will make you keep coming back for more. Extra Soft Silicone: Ultra-smooth premium and body-safe silicone for an ultimate sensual experience and total peace of mind IPX-6 Waterproof: IPX6 waterproof making it easy to enjoy anywhere and simple to clean. High-performance Rechargeable Battery: Conveniently USB rechargeable, for elevated ecstasy wherever you want it, it will power up fully in about 2 hours and run pressure for up to 60 continuous minutes Tracy's Dog Dual Stimulation