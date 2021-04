LOFT

Clip Smocked Blouse

$59.50

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

STYLE #559065 With a stretchy, smocked fit and puffed sleeves, this top is a flattering pop of romance. Square neck and back. Short sleeves with elasticized cuffs. • Flowy fit • Fluid woven • Hits above waist • Please note: this item is slightly sheer • 16 1/4" long Available in: White Fabric & Care • 100% Cotton, Exlusive Of Elastic • Machine Washable • Imported