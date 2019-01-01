Clinique

Clinique Daily Essentials Set

$64.99 $32.55

Buy Now Review It

A lightweight eye cream diminishes the appearance of eye puffiness, darkness, and fine lines. It is suitable for all skin types. And it is recommended for daily use on under eyes and eye lids. A lightweight eye cream diminishes the appearance of eye puffiness, darkness, and fine lines It is recommended for daily use It is suitable for all skin types Keep in cool dry place. Avoid contact with eyes Water, mineral oil, glycerin, petrolatum, stearic acid, glyceryl stearate, sesamum indicum (sesame) oil, urea, lanolin alcohol, triethanolamine, hordeum vulgare (barley) extract, cucumis sativus (cucumber) fruit extract, helianthus annuus (sunflower) seedcake, propylene glycol dicaprate, sodium hyaluronate, butylene glycol, pentylene glycol, trisodium edta, phenoxyethanol, yellow 6, yellow 5, red 33.