NARS

Climax Mascara (full Size)

£22.00

At Cult Beauty

Get ready for your lashes to reach their climax… NARS’ innovative new mascara is the perfect way to fake your fullest, most fluttery eye looks ever. Featuring exclusive ‘ribbed’ bristles loaded with whipped, super-black pigments, NARS states (with characteristic cheek) that it delivers a ‘hard core lift with a soft-core feel’, creating explosive volume with a featherweight finish. Enriched with a ‘Lash Moisture Complex’ it’s perfect for creating buildable intensity without clumping or smudging. The brush is big and bold, delivering length as well as volume with a slightly tapered edge that’s great for coating bottom lashes.