View the size chart For information on how HOKA ONE ONE contributes to the community, please visit the About page. Stay soft and light on your feet when you sport the updated and streamlined Hoka One One® Clifton 7 road-running shoes. Predecessor: Clifton 6. Surface: Road running. Heel-Toe Drop: 5mm. Stability: Neutral; allows the foot to adopt its natural placement. Cushioning: Balanced, modest cushioning for a more connected ride. Open-engineered sandwich mesh upper is lightweight to help reduce layers and offers breathable support and midfoot lockdown. Plush tongue and collar with flat laces that allow traditional lace-up closure. Heel pull tab allows easy on and off. Full-compression EVA midsole provides signature cushioning. Early-stage Meta-Rocker encourages a smoother transition from heel-strike through toe-off. Flat-waisted geometry provides essential stability. High-abrasion rubber outsole provides long-lasting durability with minimal weight. Full-ground contact design. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!