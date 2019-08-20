Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cleome Clogs
$850.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Leather: Calfskin Gold-tone logo hardware Stud trim Wood heel and platform Clog silhouette Chunky heel Rubber sole Made in Italy This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #FERRG31759
Featured in 1 story
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
by
Carly Ostroff
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Dolce Vita
Claire Clogs
$120.00
$60.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Leather Studded Clogs
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Christian Louboutin
Suede Platform Mules
$795.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Charlotte Stone
Marcel Clog
$296.00
$124.00
from
Charlotte Stone
BUY
More from Salvatore Ferragamo
DETAILS
Salvatore Ferragamo
Palm Leaf Tie
$190.00
$152.00
from
East Dane
BUY
DETAILS
Salvatore Ferragamo
Geometric Silk Tie
$190.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Salvatore Ferragamo
Reed Loafer
$550.00
$274.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo Velvet Hairclip
$170.00
$119.00
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Mules & Clogs
DETAILS
Sbicca
Louisa Loafer Mule
$99.95
$59.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Kandi Mules
$79.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Sonya Cinched Wedge Sandal
$138.78
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Kelsi Dagger
Jhett Blush Clog
$150.00
from
Kelsi Dagger
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Fashion
The 8 Swimsuit Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Summer, Acc...
This past week, our favorite swimwear brands gathered in Miami to show off the biggest trends of the summer season. We spotted several familiar looks we
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted