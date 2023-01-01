Sir

Clemence Single-breasted Blazer

$435.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season SIR. Clemence single-breasted blazer SIR. puts a contemporary spin on classic tailoring with this Clemence blazer. The single-breasted design features a fresh ivory hue that’s complemented by a subtly oversized silhouette. Highlights ivory white linen blend notched lapels front button fastening long sleeves Composition Outer: Viscose 58%, Linen/Flax 42% Lining: Rayon 100% Washing instructions Dry Clean Only Wearing The model is 1.78 m wearing size 1 Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19036657 Brand style ID: SIR4218005