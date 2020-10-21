Segmart

Clear Makeup Bathroom Organizer

The stylish and modern acrylic storage case adds refinement to any makeup collection. This storage case is made of acrylic which is a clear plastic always being able to see your makeup right when you need it. Turn all your loose makeup and cosmetics into your very own beautiful beauty counter. This makeup storage case can be conveniently stored in bathrooms, vanity counters, dressers, and most tabletops. This organizer is a special gift at any age and stage in life. 【LARGE CAPACITY MAKEUP ORGANIZER STORAGE BOX】 - The Makeup Organizer has 3 Tier Drawers, 4 Small Drawers, and 16 top compartments, it will Organize all your makeup, cosmetics, and accessories into a dazzling personalized beauty counter or display.Keep all your cosmetics, jewelry or hair accessories neat, organized and easy to find. 【BEAUTIFULLY DISPLAY & STORE】 — Lipsticks, foundations, bronzers, blushes, eye shadows, primers, powders, etc. It can also be used to store jewelry, personal accessories, grooming tools, keepsakes, and much more. Storage case fits on most dressers,vanity desks, and countertops. It holds at least 15 makeup brushes, 10 lipsticks, 8 nail polishes, 8 eyeliners, 3 large eye shadow palettes, and other small everyday collection, well organize your make-up and dresser. 【FUNCTIONAL & CONVENIENT】 - Keep makeup and accessories organized and easily accessible. Reduce clutter, save time getting ready, and gain space. Convenient slot compartments on top-level keep items protected, upright, and in place. 【CHIC AND ELEGANT EXTERIOR】 - Clear acrylic create a visually appealing display that coordinates with any style or existing décor. Great gift for any girl, teen, adult, beauty, fashion, and a makeup lover. 【DURABLE & LONG-LASTING】 - Manufactured from durable, clear acrylic the organizer looks elegant sitting on your vanity, bathroom counter, dresser or anywhere you need it. Dimensions: 9.5'' x 6'' x 11.6". Features: 1. Its compact and fashionable design is pleasant to set your cosmetics 2. It is made of high-quality plastic material, dura