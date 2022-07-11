CosRx

Clear Fit Master Patch

Made of Hydrocolloid, a wound healing material Protects and heals acne Acts as a barrier against bacteria, preventing secondary infection Thin and gradient form makes it almost invisible on the skin COSRX Clear Fit Master Patch is an ultra thin acne patch in a gradient form with matt finish, and it is barely noticeable when applied on skin. You could go out with the patch on during the daytime, and it would seem natural. It is even more invisible once makeup is applied on top. It reduces inflammation by absorbing exudate of breakouts, while protecting the breakouts from secondary infection. The zit size will shrink remarkably without leaving scars after a few hours.