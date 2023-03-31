Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Athleta
Clean Medium Swim Bottom
$49.00
$36.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Athleta
Need a few alternatives?
W YOU DI AN
Front Cross Backless One Piece
BUY
$33.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Scalloped Hipster Backless Tankini
BUY
$33.99
Amazon
Tutorutor
High-waisted Peplum Ruffle Floral Print Tankini
BUY
$39.98
Amazon
Yonique
Plus Size Deep V Neck Lace Up One Piece
BUY
$36.99
$39.99
Amazon
More from Athleta
Athleta
Nighttime Bliss Sleep V-neck Romper
BUY
$48.00
$64.00
Athleta
Athleta
Clean Medium Swim Bottom
BUY
$36.75
$49.00
Athleta
Athleta
Aurora Seamless Crop Polo Tank
BUY
$69.00
Athleta
Athleta
Sand Sprint Swim Short
BUY
$59.00
Athleta
More from Swimwear
W YOU DI AN
Front Cross Backless One Piece
BUY
$33.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Scalloped Hipster Backless Tankini
BUY
$33.99
Amazon
Tutorutor
High-waisted Peplum Ruffle Floral Print Tankini
BUY
$39.98
Amazon
Yonique
Plus Size Deep V Neck Lace Up One Piece
BUY
$36.99
$39.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted