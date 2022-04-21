Banila Co

The Banila Co Clean It Zero Nourishing Cleansing Balm is a sorbet-like cleansing balm that transforms into a thick and hydrating oil when applied to the skin. Most suitable for dry skin types, the nourishing cleansing balm can remove dirt and makeup without stripping the skin, and maintain hydration while it’s at it. What are the key features and benefits of the Banila Co Cleansing Balm Nourishing? Lightweight, sorbet-like cleansing balm Transforms into a smooth oil when applied to the skin Suitable for dry skin types Removes stubborn makeup Non-stripping formula Moisturises the skin Hypoallergenic Naturally exfoliates skin Brightens the appearance of skin What are the key ingredients of the Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Nourishing? Ginseng Berry Ginseng berry is a brightening extract that can improve the appearance of skin tone and texture, as well as brighten the appearance of pigmentation. Royal Jelly An ultra-nourishing extract, royal jelly works to moisturise and hydrate the skin and attributes to the thickness of this cleansing balm. Who is the Banila Co Clean It Zero Nourishing Cleansing Balm recommended for? Due to the thickness of this cleansing balm and its extra-oily texture, the nourishing cleansing balm is most recommended for those with dry skin. It works to exfoliate the skin while still ensuring it maintains moisture and hydration.