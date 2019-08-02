Golde

Clean Greens Anti-pollution Face Mask

Clean Greens This nourishing face mask is made with 100% pure, edible superfoods. Featuring chlorella, spirulina, and mango juice, it's basically a green smoothie for your skin. Packed with natural chlorophyll, the powder-to-gel formula gently detoxifies while delivering key nutrients to promote clear, glowing skin. How-to: Easy powder-to-gel formula activates with water. Mix 1 tsp mask powder with a few drops of water for a creamy-gel consistency. Apply a thin, even layer to face for 10-15 minutes. Gently rinse with water to remove. Apply up to 3 times weekly. safe for all skin types — vegan and cruelty free — no clays, essential oils, fillers, or preservatives — travel friendly