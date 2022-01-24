JasminePotteryStudio

Clay Pottery Kit For 2

$55.25

At Etsy

Clay at Home for 2! Get stuck into a crafty activity with where your imagination can come to life. What's included in the Basic Kit 2 bags of clay (approx 950g each) 1 tub of slip (clay glue) 1 tub of white paint 1 tub of sealer 4 wooden sculpture tools 2 loop tools 2 brushes This kit is aimed at complete beginners and provides you with the tools and the know how to get crafting with clay. Inside the kits you will find some simple diagrams to get you started on making pinch pots. When you want to move on head over to our YouTube page for more creative projects. If you really want to kick start a hobby then our pro kit has everything you need to start your next passion. Our videos will equip you with the techniques and confidence to turn your imagination into reality. To access our videos click the link below https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwhDbjN9JCZaWqAD2g8kXmg/videos We have made our packaging environmentally friendly where possible and included a reusable pencil case, reusable tin tubs and wooden tools. We take pride in every package and make every one gift worthy. EXTRAS Primary Colours Paint Pack Red Yellow Blue White * each pack of paints comes with a 5ml pot of White and Black. Pastel Colours Paint Pack Light Purple Light Pink Light Blue Light Green * each pack of paints comes with a 5ml pot of White and Black. Occasion - Paint Pack Pack Teal Pink Purple Gold * each pack of paints comes with a 5ml pot of White and Black. **Acrylic paints are listed separately, if you wish to choose your own colours let us know the numbers from this listing in the notes section at check out. https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/842977413/pastel-acrylic-paints?ref=shop_home_active_2&crt=1⁸