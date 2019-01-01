Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Tibi
Claudia Sandals
$465.00
$139.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Tibi
Balance the look of a chunky heel with a strappy s... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
25 Party Heels That Won't Make Your Feet Cry
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Nashville Strappy Sandals
$80.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
DKNY
Vera Haircalf Platform Sandal
$150.00
from
DKNY
BUY
DETAILS
United Nude
Lo Res Earth Slide Sandals
$95.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Agyness Deyn for Dr. Martens
Aggy Strap Shoe
$140.00
from
Dr. Martens
BUY
More from Tibi
DETAILS
Tibi
Hanson Crinkled Patent Leather Sandal
£378.03
£113.40
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Reid Sandals
£306.27
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Reid Sandals
$395.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
High Waisted Biker Shorts
$275.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Castenar Espadrille-platform Sandals
£90.00
£72.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Gaimo for OFFICE
Linda Rope Heel Tan Suede
£79.98
from
Office
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Duo Strap Woven Jute Wedges
£59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Missguided
Black Rope Lace Up Mid Heeled Sandals
£28.00
from
Missguided
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted