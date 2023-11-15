Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Ugg
Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots
£155.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Ugg
Classic Ultra Mini Platform
BUY
$160.00
Ugg
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot
BUY
$378.00
Reformation
Everlane
The Chelsea Boot
BUY
$137.00
$195.00
Everlane
J.Crew
Pointed-toe Ankle Boots In Leopard Calf Hair
BUY
$194.99
$248.00
J.Crew
More from Ugg
Ugg
Scuffette Sheepskin And Suede Slippers, Black
BUY
£72.00
John Lewis
Ugg
Yose Puffer Waterproof Ankle Boots
BUY
£128.00
John Lewis
Ugg
Scuffette Slippers
BUY
$92.00
The Iconic
Ugg
Clugette Knit Scuff Slipper
BUY
$94.97
$110.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Booties
Ugg
Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots
BUY
£155.00
Selfridges
Ugg
Classic Ultra Mini Platform
BUY
$160.00
Ugg
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot
BUY
$378.00
Reformation
Everlane
The Chelsea Boot
BUY
$137.00
$195.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted