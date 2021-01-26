United States
Parachute
Classic Towel White Hand Towel
$19.00
At Crate & Barrel
Pure Turkish cotton in crisp white weaves a spa-worthy hand towel crafted with innovative Aerocotton technology. The long-staple fibers are spun so air passes through the cotton, making the fabric exceptionally soft, absorbent and quick-drying. A double ribbed dobby design details our white towel for a subtle modern update on a classic look. For a coordinated bathroom, add the other matching white bath linens.