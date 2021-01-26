United States
Parachute
Classic Towel Pool Bath Towel
$29.00
At Crate & Barrel
Pure Turkish cotton the color of a tranquil swimming pool weaves a spa-worthy bath towel crafted with innovative Aerocotton technology. The long-staple fibers are spun so air passes through the cotton, making the fabric exceptionally soft, absorbent and quick-drying. A double ribbed dobby design details our aqua blue towel for a subtle modern update on a classic look. For a coordinated bathroom, add the matching pool bath linens.