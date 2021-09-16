Champion

Classic Reverse Weave Sweatpant

Product Sku: 54343314; Color Code: 007 Pull-on sweatpant from Champion in a durable reverse weave cotton fleece with a soft brushed interior. Relaxed through the loose boyfriend fit with elastic banding at the cuffs. Complete with side-seam pockets at the hips and drawstring at the elastic waist. Content + Care - 77% Cotton, 23% polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Grey is 5’8” and wearing size Medium - Measurements taken from size Medium - Waist: 26” - Rise: 11.5” - Inseam: 28”