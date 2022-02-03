Polo Ralph Lauren

Classic Logo-embroidered Baseball Cap

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season Polo Ralph Lauren Classic logo-embroidered baseball cap Crafted from cotton in a light green colour, this cap from Polo Ralph Lauren is adorned with an embroidered logo at the front and rear and features eyelet detailing at the crown for enhanced breathability. Highlights green cotton signature Polo Pony motif embroidered logo to the rear curved peak adjustable strap to the rear eyelet detailing Composition Cotton 100% washing instructions Hand Wash Designer Style ID: 710667709 Wearing The model is 1.86 m wearing size OS