Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Catbird
Classic Hoops, Yellow Gold (pair)
$418.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
Simple, classic, well-made everyday hoops. Adds some polish and shine, with a nice clean line.
Need a few alternatives?
Catbird
Angel Hair Diamond Stud, Sparkler, Yellow Gold (single)
BUY
$184.00
Catbird
Catbird
Sparkler Earring (single)
BUY
$88.00
Catbird
Catbird
Chained To My Heart Earring, Sparkler (single)
BUY
$210.00
Catbird
Catbird
Classic Hoops, Yellow Gold (pair)
BUY
$418.00
Catbird
More from Catbird
Catbird
Angel Hair Diamond Stud, Sparkler, Yellow Gold (single)
BUY
$184.00
Catbird
Catbird
Sparkler Earring (single)
BUY
$88.00
Catbird
Catbird
Chained To My Heart Earring, Sparkler (single)
BUY
$210.00
Catbird
Catbird
Diamond Greco Lariat Earring (single)
BUY
$164.00
Catbird
More from Earrings
Catbird
Angel Hair Diamond Stud, Sparkler, Yellow Gold (single)
BUY
$184.00
Catbird
Catbird
Sparkler Earring (single)
BUY
$88.00
Catbird
Catbird
Chained To My Heart Earring, Sparkler (single)
BUY
$210.00
Catbird
Catbird
Classic Hoops, Yellow Gold (pair)
BUY
$418.00
Catbird
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted