Lacoste

Classic Fit Pique Polo Shirt

$95.00

René lacoste's iconic creation: a timeless petit piqué knit polo that is soft, durable, and endlessly stylish. A must have in multiple colors. An Iconic staple in your wardrobe designed to combine comfort and elegance Imported Ribbed polo collar and armbands Signature embroidered green crocodile on left chest Two button placket with iconic and always authentic mother of pearl buttons Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 4374025 Size & Fit Also available in 'Slim' fit for a form fitted contemporary option Classic Fit: Our roomiest fit silhouette that never goes out of style French born, Lacoste fit is based off of European size conversion, we suggest sizing up for a more relaxed fit Model is 6'2" and wearing a size Medium Materials & Care 100% cotton All cotton Lacoste original cotton petit piqué fabric is both soft and durable Machine washable