Crocs

Classic Clog

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Synthetic Imported Ethylene Vinyl Acetate sole Heel measures approximately 0.68" CROCS FOR EVERYONE: With a color and style for every personality, the Classic Clogs are the Crocs women and men need to start a comfort revolution around the world. LIGHTWEIGHT AND FUN: The Crocs for men and women feature lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort. Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris quickly. DESIGNED TO FIT: These slip-on clogs are easy to take on and off, while being extremely durable. These Crocs even offer pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit. It’s the iconic clog that started a comfort revolution around the world! The irreverent go-to comfort shoe that you're sure to fall deeper in love with day after day. Crocs Classic Clogs offer lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort, a color for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be comfortable in your own shoes. Looking for the ultimate warm-weather shoe? Crocs' Classic clog has a ventilated upper and a traction outsole to make it a top wet-dry performer--perfect for the beach--but we can think of a zillion other places you'll want to wear it.