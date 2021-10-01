Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Honey Hand
Classic Chanice Pixie
£190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Honey Hand
Classic Chanice Pixie
Need a few alternatives?
Oribe
Maximista Thickening Spray
BUY
$31.20
$39.00
Oribe
Oribe
Superfine Hair Spray
BUY
$33.60
$44.00
Oribe
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Oribe
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Oribe
More from Honey Hand
Honey Hand
Lewsie Pixie
BUY
£110.00
Honey Hand
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Maximista Thickening Spray
BUY
$31.20
$39.00
Oribe
Oribe
Serene Scalp Anti-dandruff Shampoo
BUY
$36.82
$46.00
Oribe
Oribe
Superfine Hair Spray
BUY
$33.60
$44.00
Oribe
Oribe
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
BUY
$44.80
$56.00
Oribe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted