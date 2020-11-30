Wusthof

Classic 3 Piece Kitchen Knife Set

$219.95 $149.99

Buy Now Review It

WÜSTHOF CLASSIC SERIES – 3 Piece Kitchen Knife Set with full tang triple riveted synthetic polypropylene handles that resist fading, discoloration, heat, and impact. The WÜSTHOF Classic Series has been our best-selling series for generations PRECISION FORGED – WÜSTHOF's Classic Series Knives are forged from a single block of High Carbon Stainless Steel and tempered to 58-degree HRC. The Precision Edge Technology (PEtec) yields a blade that is 20% sharper with twice the edge retention than previous models WÜSTHOF KNIFE SET – Includes 5” Hallow Edge Nakiri, 8" Offset Deli Knife, and Come-Apart Kitchen Shears. Model 8593 DURABLE – WÜSTHOF Cutlery is crafted to resist corrosion and dulling. This German made Kitchen Knife set Comes with a limited Lifetime Warranty