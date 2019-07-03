Rachel Antonoff

Clark Smocked Dress

$229.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rachel Antonoff

Tired of not being able to, as the old saying goes, "have your couch and wear it too"? Look no further! The Clark Dress in original couch floral print is the solution for this and manifold other of your wardrobe dilemmas. In breathable silk/cotton voile, featuring soft bodice smocking, cupcake-like puff sleeves, and a dramatic maxi hem no-less, dare we say it could be the uniform that takes you from evening cocktails, to candlelit dinners, to casual renaissance fair?