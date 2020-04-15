C'est Moi

Clarify Blemish Treatment Pads For Acne

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

WHAT'S INSIDE - C'est Moi Clarify Blemish Treatment Pads for Acne gently cleanses skin and prevents blemishes. Including 2% Salicylic Acid, these pads effectively remove impurities & oil from the skin; leaving it feeling balanced, cleaned, & fresh. CAREFULLY CRAFTED - Our cleansing pads are formulated for sensitive, blemish prone skin types. The unique formula of natural and organic ingredients of these pads is gentle enough to cleanse all skin types without leaving skin feeling irritated. HOW TO USE - In the evening, apply blemish treatment pads to clean skin on the face, neck and chest as needed. Always follow with an even application of moisturizer to face, neck and chest. CLEAN BEAUTY - All products are vegan & free of all animal testing. Additionally, all C'est Moi packaging materials are recyclable and have been made of elements that have been thoughtfully sourced for this purpose. THOROUGHLY TESTED - Our products are dermatologist tested as well as clinically tested on sensitive skin. The hypoallergenic formulas are free of toxic components, like Talc, Fragrance, Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates, Mineral Oil or Propylene Glycol.