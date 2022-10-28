Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
ASOS DESIGN
Circle Waist And Hip Belt In White Croc
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
petit moments
Modern Rodeo Belt
BUY
$45.00
Revolve
Urban Outfitters
Basic Studded Belt
BUY
$29.25
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie
Tabitha Tall Belt
BUY
$70.00
Anthropologie
H&M
Chain Belt
BUY
$19.99
H&M
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Links Chain Point Ballets In Black Velvet
BUY
$14.00
$35.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Hourglass Tracksuit
BUY
$39.50
$57.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Borg Button Through Coat In Olive
BUY
£30.00
£70.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Oversized Borg Zip Through Fleece
BUY
£38.00
ASOS
More from Belts
petit moments
Modern Rodeo Belt
BUY
$45.00
Revolve
Urban Outfitters
Basic Studded Belt
BUY
$29.25
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie
Tabitha Tall Belt
BUY
$70.00
Anthropologie
H&M
Chain Belt
BUY
$19.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted