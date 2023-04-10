River & Oak

Circle Vase

$27.99 $23.50

Buy Now Review It

🌾(WILL MAKE YOU SMILE) As if a black modern vase isn’t glorious enough on its own, this new donut vase trend will make you smile due to its likeness to a Krispy Kreme. This unique vase stands 7.9 inches tall and 8.7 inches wide with a 1.8 inch opening with a slightly textured, frosted, matte surface, perfect for black home decor 🌾(MAKE A STATEMENT) in any room with this on-trend MINIMALIST/ BOHO/ NORDIC/ MODERN vibe that this matte black vase brings to your space. When styling modern vases for home décor, use your favourite botanicals, branches, or twigs for the ultimate boho vases for decor. This decorative vase is perfect to host beautiful pampas plumes, and other dried flowers and makes an ideal pampas grass vase. 🌾(MULTI PURPOSE TWO-IN-ONE VASE/SCULPTURE) This abstract boho vases for decor doesn’t need to host a thing. It could merely be layered amongst other black home decor accents or modern vases for home decor, or on a mantel or book shelf. For a little extra colour & texture, fill with a few dried botanicals and display proudly on a table or counter 🌾 (QUALITY YOU CAN COUNT ON) Place this sturdy leak-proof black flower vase on your best surface with confidence. This high-quality geometric vase will last a lifetime or more. Comes packaged in protective polyfoam to ensure it arrives unscathed. When buying this black ceramic vase you can sleep well knowing you have bought an Eco-Friendly product made from sustainable materials and entirely handmade by the traditional Craft of China 🌾 (DELIGHT YOUR STYLE-CONSCIOUS FRIENDS & FAMILY) with this high quality minimalist vase that makes the perfect unique housewarming gift or birthday present. Comes gift ready, in a beautifully packaged protective box.