Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
J.Crew
Cinched Lowrider Bikini Bottom
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
Featured in 1 story
30 J.Crew Pieces That Are Peak Cozy
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Shade & Shore
Women's Shore Twist-front Light Lift Bikini Top
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Plus
Triangle Bikini Top
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
$14.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Poppy Check Bikini Set
$65.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from J.Crew
DETAILS
J.Crew
Ludlow Garment Duffel Bag
$248.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Spaghetti-strap Jumpsuit
$138.00
$82.80
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Midi Wrap Dress In Allover Eyelet
$138.00
$76.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Untucked Stretch Secret Wash Shirt
$59.50
$43.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Jessica Simpson
Gingham Embellished Textured Bikini
$60.00
$38.24
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
BCA
Move Along One-piece Swimsuit
$75.00
$29.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Zaful
Ribbed Bandeau Bikini
$16.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Saturdays NYC
Ritchie Stretch Short
$145.00
from
Saturdays NYC
BUY
More from Stores
Asian American
The Real Mayor Of New York Works Out Of Chinatown
“Are you engaged?” I look up from the corner seat I'm posted up on, between the entrance to a subterranean storeroom and a long glass countertop, the
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
See Target’s Vacation-Ready Collaboration With Vineyard Vines
Target has had a very busy February: They've already announced new size-inclusive swimwear and a whopping three lingerie and sleepwear brands. Then
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
H&M Is Being Even More Transparent About Its Factories and Suppliers
H&M is taking one more step toward building a truly sustainable fast-fashion business. On Tuesday, the Swedish retailer announced it will share its list
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted