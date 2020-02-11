Feluz

Cinch Retro Buckle Belt

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

【MATERIAL】100% Polyester elastic band + high quality PU leather + nickel free buckle. 【STYLISH LOOK】Retro design buckle belt, transform your clothing look in seconds. This fashion black lady waist belt can cinch your waist for an hourglass figure,highlight your figure perfectly! 【UNIQUE DESIGN】High waist black color design with golden buckle is simple yet elegant to match with many outfits in any Season .Can be a great waist trimmer that can absolutely provide you with an awesome curve on your waist! 【STRETCH SIZE】Elastic band suitable for small and plus size waist. Elastic band width--3.2 inch, size of buckle -- 4.2"(H)*3.2"(W). Size available from 25inch to 43 inch, 25" for XXS-S(25"-32"); 30" for S-L(30"-39"); 35"for M-XXL(35"-45"). More details please check our size chart in left picture or description. 【ANY OCCASION】Vintage cinch plus your beauty and uniqueness. Shape your waist well, show your slim and charming figure and curve. Suitable for your formal or casual wear. Ideal for your oversized shirts,cardigan, tunic top.sundress dress, blouse,sweater, coats,overcoats, down jacket, party-dress or even T-shirts,maxi dress that are large and you want to cinch the waist on prom, weddings, formals, Cocktail party, Hallows' cosplay, Night Club Masquerade. AS NEW TRENDS, WAIST BELT IS MUST HAVE IN THIS FASHION WEEK, DIDN'T YOU GOT ONE ? Description This beautiful and trendy belt is sure to complement any outfit and is a perfect addition to any wardrobe! Vintage western style, quite popular around the world, perfectly match different women pants and dresses. Can be used in four seasons. Best Gift for family member,daughter,mother,any of the person you love on Christmas,Thanksgiving Day,Birthday, Anniversary, Graduation, Congratulation, Mother's Day BELT SIZE As this wide belt is decorative accessory,and all our recommended size are measured with cloth, so to make sure you would get a a comfortable fit,please measure your waistline include the clothes you want to match. 25" for XXS-S(US 2-6) Tiling length: 25" M