26 reviews

Church Vintage Smooth

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At DR MARTENS

The 5-eye Church Monkey Vintage Smooth Boot is from our Archive Collection. Created by looking into Dr. Martens archive for design inspiration, this style has been replicated to look as it was when first manufactured. The specification on leather, color and method of manufacture is precise. More traditional biscuit-backed leather has been used, color-matched to archive samples that came out of the factory in the earlier days of Dr. Martens. Laces are flat and cotton, exact copies of the original versions found. 6-eyes in low-on-the-toe lacing Distinctive contrast stitching Made with classic Doc's DNA, including grooved edges, visible stitching and heel-loop Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance