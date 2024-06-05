Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
By Anthropologie
Chunky Ribbed Stretch Bracelet
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Chunky Ribbed Stretch Bracelet
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Chopard
Malachite & Diamond Happy Hearts Cuff
BUY
$2495.00
The Real Real
PANDORA
Organically Shaped Open Bangle
BUY
$225.00
PANDORA
Free People
Dylan Chunky Bracelet
BUY
$24.00
Free People
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
The Maya Ruched Cowl-neck Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
The Peregrine Mini Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Flutter Wrap Blouse
BUY
$108.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Slinky Bow Drop Earrings
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
More from Bracelets
By Anthropologie
Chunky Ribbed Stretch Bracelet
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Chopard
Malachite & Diamond Happy Hearts Cuff
BUY
$2495.00
The Real Real
PANDORA
Organically Shaped Open Bangle
BUY
$225.00
PANDORA
Free People
Dylan Chunky Bracelet
BUY
$24.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted