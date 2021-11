TheKnottyOnes

Chunky Merino Wool Cropped Cardigan

$273.40 $218.72

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

The knit is our ode to Preila, a tiny village located on the Curonian Spit between the Curonian Lagoon and the Baltic Sea. The deep blues, warm browns, and pale whites are colors inspired by the beautiful pastel shades of coastal Lithuanian towns.