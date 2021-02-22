Chuck Taylor

Chuck Taylor All Star Classic

£57.00

At Converse

Chuck Taylor All Star Classic The Chuck Taylor All Star high top is the most iconic sneaker in the world, recognised for its unmistakable silhouette, star-centred ankle patch and cultural authenticity. And like the best paradigms, it only gets better with time. For generations, these classic colours and the quality rubber vulcanised sole have defined an icon. Born on the court but adopted by rebels, rockers, rappers, artists, dreamers, thinkers and originals, the Chuck Taylor All Star continues to celebrate personal style and individual self-expression. Hi Canvas