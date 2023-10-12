Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Clinique
Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm
£22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Clinique
Need a few alternatives?
MAC
2023 'frosted Frenzy' Advent Calendar
BUY
£170.00
MAC
Charlotte Tilbury
Pillow Talk Lip Kit
BUY
£43.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$21.75
$29.00
Fenty Beauty
Dior
Addict Lip Glow Balm
BUY
$34.00
$40.00
Macy's
More from Clinique
Clinique
Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm
BUY
$29.00
Clinique
Clinique
Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray
BUY
$52.00
Mecca
Clinique
Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
BUY
$19.00
$38.00
Ulta
Clinique
Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum Spf 15 Foundation
BUY
$17.50
$35.00
Ulta
More from Makeup
Huda Beauty
Glowish Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder
BUY
£25.20
£28.00
Boots
Fenty Beauty
Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer
BUY
£23.20
£29.00
Boots
Kiko Milano
Neutral Eye Base
BUY
£8.49
Kiko Milano
Westman Atelier
Vital Skincare Complexion Drops
BUY
$68.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted