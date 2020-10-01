Byredo

Chromophobia Lip Balm

$42.00

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . Clean and conditioning: a sumptuous formulation for performance and kindness. 99.8% natural, ultra hydrating formula, smooth, gliding and genderless, one single coat is enough for hours of comfort. In its distinct curvilinear, anthracite metal casing - echoing the lipstick - weight and precision are utilized to feel good in the hand. The slim-line stick contained within is sealed with a satisfying magnetic click.Vegan formula. Semi-matte finish. Made in Italy.INGREDIENTS. . Ricinus Communis (castor) Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (jojoba) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (shea) Butter, Oryza Sativa Bran Cera (ORYZA SATIVA (RICE) BRAN WAX), Copernicia Cerifera Cera /COPERNICIA CERIFERA (CARNAUBA) WAX/Cire de Carnauba, C10-18 Triglycerides, Persea Gratissima (avocado) Oil, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Candelilla Cera/euphorbia cerifera (candelilla)wax/cire de candelilla, Olea Europaea Fruit (olive) Oil, Dicalcium Phosphate, Olea Europaea (olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Tocopheryl Acetate.