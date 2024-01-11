Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Crystal Haze
Chrome Heart Silver-tone Earrings
£105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Lisa Says Gah
Bows Earrings
BUY
$83.00
Lisa Says Gah
MAM
Gold Ear-cuff And Chain With Pearl
BUY
£98.00
MAM
PDPAOLA
Yellow Aventurine Large Jupiter Single Hoop
BUY
£65.00
PDPAOLA
Loveness Lee
Elea Recycled Silver Earrings
BUY
£130.00
Loveness Lee
More from Crystal Haze
Crystal Haze
Nostalgia Bear 18kt Gold-plated Earring Set
BUY
£130.00
Matches Fashion
More from Earrings
Lisa Says Gah
Bows Earrings
BUY
$83.00
Lisa Says Gah
MAM
Gold Ear-cuff And Chain With Pearl
BUY
£98.00
MAM
PDPAOLA
Yellow Aventurine Large Jupiter Single Hoop
BUY
£65.00
PDPAOLA
Loveness Lee
Elea Recycled Silver Earrings
BUY
£130.00
Loveness Lee
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted