Reebok x Chromat

Chromat X Reebok Zig – White

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chromat

The Chromat x Reebok Zig Kinetica is an exclusive collab available straight off the SS20: TEN Runway. Inspired by deep sea and space exploration and available in 3 colorways exclusively at chromat.co. See the futuristic campaign here. The Kinetica Zig custom upper is engineered with seamless mesh fabric that's both breathable and supportive. An energy-returning midsole provides stable cushioning and a springy, responsive feel. Sizes are shown in US Womens and run true to size. For every Zig Kinetica order, Chromat is donating 10% of proceeds to NYC + Miami-based Covid-19 Mutual Aid networks. Learn more here.