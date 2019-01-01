Chroma Cube Accent Table, Shades Of Grey

$188.00

Chroma Cube Accent Table, Shades of Grey: Our mirrored accent table adds a spot of iridescence to any space. Dress one up with a stack of books, frame or decorative tray, or group a few and build a shiny geometric cocktail table. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.