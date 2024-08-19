Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Reformation
Christina Heeled Sandal
£248.00
£173.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Christina Heeled Sandal
BUY
$173.60
$248.00
Reformation
Nisolo
All-day Open Toe Clog
BUY
$59.00
$170.00
Nisolo
Jessica Simpson
Primana Heeled Sandal
BUY
$45.40
$89.00
Amazon
J.Crew x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Braided Block-heel Sandals
BUY
$198.00
J.Crew
More from Reformation
Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
BUY
$131.60
$188.00
Reformation
Reformation
Clarabelle Linen Dress
BUY
£173.60
£248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
BUY
£187.60
£268.00
Reformation
Reformation
Monica Crossbody
BUY
£313.60
£448.00
Reformation
More from Sandals
LoveShackFancy x Tkees
Mini Bow Sandals
BUY
$150.00
loveshackfancy
Reformation
Christina Heeled Sandal
BUY
£173.60
£248.00
Reformation
Nisolo
Ella Flatform Slide
BUY
$39.00
$138.00
Nisolo
Reformation
Thea T-strap Flat Sandal
BUY
$138.60
$198.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted