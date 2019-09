MAYAMIKO

Christina Bell Sleeve Dress In Red Pandora

£58.80

Buy Now Review It

At MAYAMIKO

Made from printed cotton, ethically sourced Round neck Bell sleeves Loose fit - falls loosely over the body with a teardrop back closure, no fiddly zips Our model wears a size UK 8 Made in Malawi Artisanal product: fabrics imperfection and some discolouration may occur Print alignment may vary on individual pieces. This dress is not lined.