We-Vibe

Chorus App And Remote Controlled Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator

Lift your voices together as the Chorus fits seamlessly between you and adds thrilling vibrations to your lovemaking. Hands-free and wearable, Chorus matches its vibration intensity to the strength of your grip, so it's completely in tune with you. Its internal arm thrums against the penis and G-spot during wear, while the external arm teases the clitoris so you both enjoy impressive vibrations. The sensational squeeze remote lets the Chorus rumble in response to your grip, or you can choose between 3 speeds and 7 patterns for consistent stimulation. Always keep your squeeze remote and Chorus together. The remote connects the Chorus to the free We-Vibe app, which shares the toy's controls with your partner, wherever in the world they may be. The new and improved We-Vibe app has been built entirely from scratch to improve toy connectivity, user interface and user experience. It also comes with some fantastic new features, including: multi vibe, multi toy, content cards, feedback function, tutorial mode and PIN. The Chorus is fully waterproof and comes with an ultra-discreet charging dock. It's also adjustable in two different places for a snug, precise fit that works with you and your lover. Enjoy smooth, sensational pleasure with help from a splash of water-based lubricant. Our customers say... 'It offers an enhanced, intense sexual experience for both you and your partner.' 'It boasts a wealth of features that will keep you more than happy, whether your playmate is in the room or another country.' 'If I had to get rid of all but one of my toys, would this be the one I keep? Absolutely!' Battery Warnings: Coin cell (CR2032/CR2016) WARNING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains hazardous batteries that can cause severe or fatal injuries in 2 hours or less if swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. Seek medical attention immediately if it is suspected the battery has been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. Store spare batteries securely. Dispose of used batteries immediately and safely.