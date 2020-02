Too Faced

Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer

$30.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer is a long-wearing, rich, matte bronzer infused with 100% real cocoa powder. Bronzing has never been so delicious. Create all-over warmth and dimension while achieving a rich, medium matte buildable tan. Infused with 100% real cocoa powder for skin loving benefits and a long-wear bronze that smells as good as it looks.